Puppy store owner charged with selling sick dogs after Eyewitness News investigation

Nassau police said Pecardy Delone sold diseased puppies from his puppy store Puppy 4 You in Baldwin.
Police said 10 of the 11 puppies that were seized from the location in March had parasites. One of the puppies later died.
Investigators said Delone did not follow proper vaccination and deworming protocols for the animals, did not provide them with adequate ventilation, and did not regularly clean their cages.
ALSO READ | How 18-year-old flipped script on dad who dumped 80,000 pennies as 'last child support payment'
Delone is being charged with selling and offering to sell a diseased animal.
"Can you imagine the outcry if this was children?" said Gary Rogers, with the Nassau County SPCA.
Eyewitness News responded to the store on Merrick Road on March 15 after receiving phone calls from people who had bought puppies from Puppy 4 You, only to have them die days or weeks later.
When Eyewitness News arrived, the store was locked and appeared to be vacant. There was no sign was on the store, and the windows were covered in paper.
Dogs, however, could be heard barking inside.
Eyewitness News notified law enforcement and, hours later, we filmed the dogs being seized from the store.
It was later revealed that Puppy 4 You was not licensed in Nassau County or with New York State.
On Tuesday, reporters got to see the puppies that were seized.
Four of them are medically cleared for adoption. Rogers said at least one of the dogs was imported from Poland.
If you're interested in adopting them, call the Nassau County SPCA at 516-THE-SPCA.
MORE NEWS: 7 On Your Side: Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling down stairs, causing hundreds in damage
The Nassau SPCA spent $54,000 on veterinary bills to nurse the puppies back to health.
If you would like to donate to cover some of the costs, visit puppies.ncspca.us.
Those with the SPCA on Tuesday urged consumers to adopt, not shop.
Delone is due in court Wednesday.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip