Report: Suspected poacher mauled by lions in South Africa

A suspected poacher has apparently been mauled by lions in South Africa. (Shutterstock)

A suspected poacher has apparently been mauled by lions in South Africa. According to local reports, the man's body was found inside Ingwelala Private Nature Reserve near Kruger National Park.

The man's motives for trespassing are still unclear. He was killed in an area known for rhino poaching.

Authorities are trying to figure out if the man was there to illegally kill lions when he was attacked.

Media outlets in South Africa say much of the man's body was eaten, making it difficult to identify.

