PETS & ANIMALS

Rescued dog travels 1,000 miles to become therapy animal

EMBED </>More Videos

This "gentle giant" that was rescued from the streets of Los Angeles is now working to become a therapy dog. (Paws for Hope via Storyful)

M'ballu Tejan-Sie
LOS ANGELES --
A homeless dog known as the "gentle giant" has a new lease on life after he was rescued off the streets of Los Angeles.

Hope for Paws, a Beverly Hills based nonprofit dedicated to rescuing animals, found the stray Newfoundland that was underweight and in poor health due to life on the streets.

Rescuers had to bribe the starving canine with a cheeseburger in order to win his trust. The dog received a bath and medical treatment at a recovery center. His rescuers decided to name him Everest.

After a few days in the care of Hope of Paws, an adoption application was received from a family 1,000 miles away in Oregon.

Everest flew 2.5 hours to meet his new family, which includes two dogs named Bonnie and Clyde. Everest will begin training as a therapy dog like his brother, fellow Newfoundland, Clyde.

The family hopes Everest and Clyde will bring smiles to children's hospitals together.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscomfort dogdoganimal rescuetherapyanimalhomelesslos angelesfeel good
PETS & ANIMALS
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Bruno the fat cat finds fur-ever home
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
2 children bitten by rats inside their apartment in the Bronx
Kitten rescued from car in NY after likely traveling from PA
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News