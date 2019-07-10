Reward offered for safe return of missing Seeing Eye puppy in New Jersey

WANTAGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a missing Seeing Eye puppy in New Jersey.The 14-month-old German shepherd puppy named Ondrea has been missing from her home since the morning of June 24.Seeing Eye puppies live with volunteer families for the first year of their lives until they are old enough to begin their formal training. The group says Ondrea was living with her volunteer puppy raiser when she pushed through an exterior door with a broken latch.She is nearly full-grown and weighs about 50 pounds. She can be identified by a tattoo in her right ear and a microchip.Over the last two weeks, staff and volunteers with The Seeing Eye have posted thousands of fliers across Sussex County.She has not been spotted since the morning of her disappearance."We feel we have exhausted all options in terms of finding her loose in the vicinity and are refocusing our efforts on the possibility that someone may have her and not realize we are looking for her," said Seeing Eye Director of Canine Development Peggy Gibbon.The organization said they hope increasing the reward for her safe return will raise visibility of their search for Ondrea."We will gladly accept her back with no questions asked," Gibbon said.Anyone with information about Ondrea's whereabouts should call the tip line at 973-525-1084.----------