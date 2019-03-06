Sleeping bear spotted in tree near Connecticut elementary school

WEST HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A sleepy bear caused quite a stir Tuesday when it decided to catch some Z's near a school in Connecticut.Animal control officers say the bear was initially spotted sleeping in the backyard of a woman on Tuesday morning in West Hartford.The officers then encouraged the bear to climb a tree, which happened to be near an elementary school, where it then napped for several hours.Officials were keeping an eye on the bear to make sure it didn't get too close to the school.----------