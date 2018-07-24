PETS & ANIMALS

SPCA warns Long Island residents to protect pets after coyote sightings

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities on Long Island are warning residents to keep pets safe after a coyote was spotted roaming around Roslyn.

Eyewitness News
ROSLYN, Long Island (WABC) --
Authorities on Long Island are warning residents to keep pets safe after a coyote was spotted roaming around Roslyn.

The Nassau County SPCA released images on Tuesday of a coyote spotted several weeks ago.

They said there is no need for alarm or panic, but pet owners can take steps to keep pets away from coyotes.

-Keep an especially close eye on small dogs and cats which may be more vulnerable. Supervise dogs, even if on a leash, especially at sunset and at night and keep cats inside.
-Do not feet pets outside in order to avoid attracting coyotes.
-Make certain that garbage is inaccessible to wildlife.
-Anyone who sees a coyote should dial 911. If confronted, stand tall and look large. If the coyote lingers for too long, make loud noises and throw sticks and stones. Do not run away.

Click here for more information from the Department of Environmental Conservation.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalscoyoteswarninganimalSPCARoslynNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Video: Great white shark feasts on dead whale
Lioness at zoo fascinated by stuffed 'Simba' toy
Warning in Westchester after 3 people attacked by fox
Family reunited with dog missing more than a year
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
Judge orders release of pizza deliveryman detained at base
Demi Lovato rushed to hospital from California home
Woman who lost husband, daughters in crash leaves hospital
Victim of online dating scam: 'My whole life savings is gone'
Man missing after trying to save swimmer in Hudson River
Hot Cheetos may be to blame for teen's gallbladder removal
Driver in Brooklyn threatened, then dragged in road rage fight
Secretly recorded discussion between Trump and Cohen released
Show More
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
WATCH: Police officer saves man from being hit by oncoming train
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain for Wednesday
4 CT day care workers arrested in abuse investigation
More News