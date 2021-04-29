Search underway for pet tortoise named 'Doris' that escaped from backyard in Brooklyn

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A community in Brooklyn is coming together to help a neighbor track down her beloved tortoise that's been missing for a week.The tortoise named Doris, escaped her owner's backyard in Bay Ridge on April 21 after the gate was accidentally left open.The home is located on 94th Street near Ridge Boulevard.Neighbors have been posting flyers and searching the area."It's been like, amazing. Everybody knows about it I walk out and people are looking, children are looking people looking their dogs they, they look, they search, they search the yards, their front yards," Doris' owner Laura Torres said. "So they've been amazing and they've been very supportive giving a lot of ideas and spreading the word."Torres says she's even gotten help from New York City Councilman Justin Brannan."We got from Justin Brannan we got, you know, he kind of picked up the information and also put them on his Facebook page which we appreciated greatly," Torres said.Doris has been part of her family for 22 years."We got Doris before even my husband and I got married, for probably 22 years now," Torres said. "We have two children, they've always lived with Doris, it's been part of the family."Doris is an African Leopard Tortoise, with about a 10-inch shell that's tall and brown.There is a reward being offered for her safe return.----------