Pets & Animals

Search underway for pet tortoise named 'Doris' that escaped from backyard in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Spread the word: Search underway for missing pet tortoise in NYC

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A community in Brooklyn is coming together to help a neighbor track down her beloved tortoise that's been missing for a week.

The tortoise named Doris, escaped her owner's backyard in Bay Ridge on April 21 after the gate was accidentally left open.

The home is located on 94th Street near Ridge Boulevard.

Neighbors have been posting flyers and searching the area.

"It's been like, amazing. Everybody knows about it I walk out and people are looking, children are looking people looking their dogs they, they look, they search, they search the yards, their front yards," Doris' owner Laura Torres said. "So they've been amazing and they've been very supportive giving a lot of ideas and spreading the word."

Torres says she's even gotten help from New York City Councilman Justin Brannan.

"We got from Justin Brannan we got, you know, he kind of picked up the information and also put them on his Facebook page which we appreciated greatly," Torres said.

Doris has been part of her family for 22 years.

"We got Doris before even my husband and I got married, for probably 22 years now," Torres said. "We have two children, they've always lived with Doris, it's been part of the family."

Doris is an African Leopard Tortoise, with about a 10-inch shell that's tall and brown.

There is a reward being offered for her safe return.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsbay ridgebrooklynnew york cityturtlessearchpetsbrooklyn newsanimals
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old injured after jumping from balcony during NYC fire
Video captures woman's 'transphobic' rant at NJ restaurant
FBI seizes electronics from Rudy Giuliani's NYC apartment
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Biden's joint address to Congress
NJ hospital mistakenly charges 200+ residents for COVID shots
NC boy, 12, to graduate from high school, college in the same week
Biden to the nation and world: 'America is rising anew'
Show More
Delaware officer declared clinically dead after being attacked while on duty
Man linked to Capitol riot convicted of threats to lawmakers
Tavern on the Green set to reopen after 13 months
Burglar steals more than 2 dozen laptops from NYC charter school
Nassau PD rescues missing 83-year-old woman from ravine
More TOP STORIES News