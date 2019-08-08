Pets & Animals

St. Bernard found floating in NJ pool reunited with family

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say a St. Bernard found floating in a pool in New Jersey has been reunited with her family.

Police said a homeowner found the dog in the family's pool on Appleman Road, Franklin Township, around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.



The dog, named Shayla, needed to be rescued by police.

"St. Bernard's are known as rescue dogs. This morning, this lady needed rescuing," the police department posted on Facebook.

The young female dog is microchipped but no owner information was registered. Police thanked everyone for their help in getting Shayla back home.

Related topics:
pets & animalsfranklinsomerset countydoglost pet
