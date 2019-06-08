Study: Owners can pass stress on to their dogs

Heads up, dog owners! A new study finds anxious and neurotic owners can pass their stress on to their pooches.
The study, which was published in Nature's Scientific Reports, finds dogs' emotions and stress levels mirror that of their owners'.
The high levels of doggy stress are specifically seen during exciting and stressful activities, like competitions or police work.
Read the full study here.
