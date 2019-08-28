Terrified kitten rescued from catwalk of Lincoln Tunnel during rush hour

LINCOLN TUNNEL, New York (WABC) -- A terrified kitten had to be rescued from the catwalk of the Lincoln Tunnel on Wednesday morning.A driver discovered the cat, now nicknamed Abe, at the tunnel's center tube and called for help just after 8:30 a.m.A field supervisor then traveled almost the entire length of the tunnel before she discovered the terrified kitten frozen on the catwalk about 400 feet from the New York exit.She grabbed the cat before her colleagues helped her put him into a box and give him some water.The New Jersey Humane Society picked up the kitten after he was safe.Now one of the Tunnel and Bridge agents is considering adopting Abe after he is examined and cleared by the humane society.----------