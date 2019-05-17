Pets & Animals

Arlington, Massachusetts bear climbs out of tree after being tranquilized

Authorities in suburban Boston tranquilized a bear Friday morning after it climbed up a tree in the backyard of a home.

The bear had been wandering a residential area of Arlington, Massachusetts before climbing the tree. Shortly after 10 a.m. Eastern Time, police said the bear was successfully tranquilized. The bear then climbed down from the tree, with officers setting up mattresses around the tree.




After the bear came down, it was then loaded into a truck and driven away from the scene. The bear was not injured, authorities said.

Authorities said they would take the bear to a state forest or wildlife sanctuary in western Massachusetts.

Police had issued warnings to residents to stay away from the area of Washington and Overlook and to keep pets inside.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmassachusettsbear
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Female NYPD officer charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot
Female teacher accused of having sex with former student in NY
Dental office under investigation after 4-year-old dies
Former WWE, 'Survivor' star Ashley Massaro dies at 39
1 dead, child hurt in horrific NJ crash involving tractor-trailer
NJ principal accused in luring, attempted sex assault of teen
Grumpy Cat dead at 7
Show More
3 charged after pregnant woman found dead, baby cut from womb
Child nearly hit by car failing to yield to school bus
Man steals $320K in jewelry from elderly couple's Brooklyn home
New video shows officer confronting black man picking up trash in yard
90-year-old man robbed in NYC elevator, man and woman sought
More TOP STORIES News