Turkey gobbles at police officer, refuses to budge from road in Ramapo

RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) -- The Ramapo Police Department is sharing a video of one of its officers talking turkey, but he decided it wasn't a case of "fowl" play.Officer Robert Navarro was trying to clear several parties from a road in Chestnut Ridge on Friday when he was met with some feathered resistance.It happened on January 22 on Pascack Road.The turkey kept trying to plead his case, but Officer Navarro told it to move along."I don't care what he did. We're not taking a report for that. You need to go away," Navarro told the turkey.Eventually, the officer was able to pass by without injury to the turkey.