CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brazen thief steals beloved dog from couple's front yard

Surveillance video captured a brazen thief steal a couple's beloved dog right from their lawn.

Eyewitness News
DENVER, Colorado (WABC) --
A Colorado couple is desperate for help after a brazen thief was caught on camera stealing their dog from outside their home this week.

Surveillance video captured the theft of the 7-month-old Shih Tzu named Zoe from their front yard on Tuesday.

The thief can be seen driving past the house in a black vehicle before returning to unhook the dog from her leash and take her with him.

The video then shows the couple's neighbor walking over to alert them about what just happened.

Zoe's owner, Jaime Gastelle, shared the video on Facebook to help identify and catch the thief. The post has been shared more than 20,000 times.

"I'm so sad, she has truly been such a blessing, and for someone to steal her is devastating to our family," she wrote. "The only chance we have of getting her back is somebody reporting the vehicle or people."

She shared a better pic of Zoe to help aid the search:

