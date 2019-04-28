Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Killer Whales play with food, teach calf how to hunt

EMBED <>More Videos

A rare sight was caught on camera- killer whales playing with their food.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A rare sight was caught on camera- killer whales playing with their food.

Monterey Bay Whale Watch shared the video showing the orcas tossing a salmon. They were also chasing seabirds and teaching the calf to hunt by practicing with the birds.

Experts say it's very unusual to see killer whales do this for so long.

Orcas don't follow a predictable seasonal migration pattern and tend to go where the food is.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswhalecaught on videocaught on cameracalifornia
TOP STORIES
Giants draft pick injured, college teammate killed in shooting
Synagogue shooting victim shot shielding rabbi from gunfire
Good Samaritans confront man with hatchet on NYC subway
'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening
Gas leak forces evacuation of residents on Staten Island street
Gunman kills 1, injures 3 at San Diego-area synagogue
NYPD placing special focus on protecting synagogues
Show More
Little leaguer throws inspirational first pitch after suffering stroke
Long Island motorcyclist struck by 2 vehicles, 1 flees scene
NYPD officer hurt while responding to burglary in Manhattan
Man charged with stealing sculpture from NYC art gallery
New York Attorney General investigating NRA's finances
More TOP STORIES News