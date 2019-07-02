Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Tiger charges out of jungle at bikers in India

By ABC7.com staff
KERALA, India -- A close escape from the claws of a charging tiger was caught on camera by bikers in India.

Two forest department officials were riding a motorcycle through a wildlife sanctuary in Kerala, India, when one noticed the massive wild cat running toward them out of the jungle.

The tiger charged out of the trees and ran up behind them on the road, narrowly missing before running right back into the jungle.

Kerala is a state on the southwestern Malabar Coast of India.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalswild animalsindiamotorcycles
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27, team announces
Commuting nightmare: NEC trains resume with massive delays
29-year-old cyclist fatally struck by cement truck in Brooklyn
Friends grab back dog stolen from woman in Brooklyn park
Teen critical, 2nd worker hurt in fall from makeshift scaffold
Girl, 9, suffers 'life-altering injuries' from explosive device
Florida woman dies from flesh-eating bacteria: family
Show More
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Jury awards nearly $60 million to ex-student burned in NYC class
2 pedestrians, including a DPW worker, critically hurt in NJ crash
2 dead after severe storms hit Long Island, Connecticut
NJ town faces backlash for early July 4th celebration
More TOP STORIES News