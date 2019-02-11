A pig in North Carolina is hogging the spotlight on social media after it was seen running around and blocking traffic on Sunday.Paula Wright Messinger caught the pig frolicking around Coley Farm Road in Fuquay-Varina during the afternoon on February 10."It was funny," she said. "The pig was following the cop around the cop car repeatedly. It was like a pet."Officers were called to the scene to help wrangle the piggy."Our officers assisted in maneuvering (pig emoji) out of traffic and piggy went wee wee wee all the way (home emoji)," the department posted on Facebook.I guess you can say it wasn't a boaring day...Officials did not say how the pig got out or if it was given a ticket for obstructing traffic.----------