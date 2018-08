WATCH: Horses say 'neigh' to snow, turn right back around

Someone asked if my horses come in out of bad weather. Well here they are Ishka & Grasshopper munching their dinner inside in cozy anticipation of tonight’s rain, sleet or snow. Pony MarcoPolo is in another stable so he also is cozy for the night pic.twitter.com/gTssGkje3K — Zwartbles Ireland (@ZwartblesIE) February 5, 2018

These horses took one look at the snow outside their warm stable and decided the cold was not for them.Suzanna Crampton's horses made a lap around the field on Tuesday morning before all deciding to call it quits.Apparently the friendly animals just prefer to stay cozy inside. Who could blame them?