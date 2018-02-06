PETS & ANIMALS

WATCH: Horses say 'neigh' to snow, turn right back around

These horses only needed a minute to figure out that the cold snow was not for them.

Eyewitness News
Kilkenny, IRELAND (WABC) --
These horses took one look at the snow outside their warm stable and decided the cold was not for them.

Suzanna Crampton's horses made a lap around the field on Tuesday morning before all deciding to call it quits.

Apparently the friendly animals just prefer to stay cozy inside. Who could blame them?


Do your animals love or hate the snow? Use #abc7ny to send us your photos during the next round of wintry weather on Wednesday.

