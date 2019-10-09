Pets & Animals

Pittsburgh woman finds squirrel's winter stash of nuts under car hood

PITTSBURGH -- A woman in Pittsburgh discovered that a squirrel had been hard at work, and storing nuts in the hood of her car.

She found more than 200 walnuts and a bunch of grass stuffed inside.

The car owner, Holly Persic, discovered it earlier this week while driving.

She smelled something she thought was burning gas, and popped the hood to discover the squirrel's work.

It didn't damage the car, but the squirrel lost its winter savings.

Her husband Chris posed in photos with the big find.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalspennsylvaniasquirrelcar
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Man rapes woman who asked him for directions in NYC
Call for nationwide ban after NYC teen dies from vaping
AccuWeather: Days of wind and rain
Man accused of trying to lure boy into car in Bronx
Search for 2 men in string of armed robberies in NYC
Long Island police chase ends with 3 suspects apprehended, 1 shot
Man arrested in NJ hit and run that killed teen, injured father
Show More
Body of 13-year-old boy found in New Jersey yard
Man survives hours in Tampa heat, fire ants after collapsing in parking lot
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
Army veteran accused of trying to access secure area of GWB
FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
More TOP STORIES News