A woman from California has been reunited with her pet dog nearly three years after the beloved pooch went missing.The owner was overjoyed when she was reunited with her French bulldog over the weekend.Hemi went missing in November 2015, but what happened between then and now isn't clear.Hemi jumped into an Antioch police car during a traffic stop early Saturday morning.The officer brought the dog in, and Antioch Animal Services discovered it had a microchip.That chip led them to Hemi's owner, who lives in Orinda.----------