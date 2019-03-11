Pets & Animals

Woman seriously injured after being attacked by bull in New Jersey

SPARTA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bull attacked its owner in New Jersey Friday afternoon, sending the woman to the hospital with lacerations and bruises.

Sparta Dispatch received several calls of a cow in the roadway on Houses Corner Road around 3 p.m., along with reports that the animal was approaching vehicles.

While Officer Arlene Lippencott was en route, authorities received further information from the owner, identified as Wendy McDermott. She told police the animal was actually a bull that had been acting in a highly aggressive manner lately.

McDermott advised that she would attempt to coax the bull back into its enclosure with food.

Officer Lippencott reported that the bull followed McDermott's vehicle back up the gravel road toward the farm and then began bumping and attempting to mount the SUV.

Once at the farm, McDermott exited her vehicle and attempted to get her bull to go through the open gate.

That's when the bull turned on her and started attacking her, throwing her around.

Officer Lippencott said McDermott was screaming that the bull was going to kill her and needed to be shot, prompting her to distract the bull and get McDermott in her patrol vehicle.

Other patrol units and Sparta EMS arrived on scene, and after the bull attempted to charge a patrol vehicle, it was put down by two officers who opened fire.

McDermott was treated at the scene by EMS and transported to Newton Memorial Hospital to be treated for her injuries.

She later reported that she received numerous stitches to her head, as well as suffering lacerations and bruising to her upper body.

She said the bull had also recently attacked her husband, who suffered minor injuries.

