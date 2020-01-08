Pets & Animals

Woman's dog crushed by grooming table at Las Vegas Petsmart

LAS VEGAS, Nevada -- A Las Vegas woman is heartbroken after her bulldog was reportedly crushed to death by a grooming table at Petsmart.

Vicki Seifert said she brought two-year-old Minni to the store to have a bath and her nails trimmed.

The service doesn't take long, so she took a walk around the store.

Then she noticed employees running toward the grooming area.

"I ran in there, when I went in, she was crushed under a grooming table and they said that they had listened for her heart beat and she was gone," said Vicki.

Seifert said no one at Petsmart can give her a straight answer about what happened.

Petsmart released a statement that said in part, "A tragic accident occurred in our grooming salon. There's nothing more important than the safety of the pets in our care, and we immediately launched a comprehensive investigation."

Seifert said she is waiting for an autopsy report to decide whether she will file a lawsuit.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnevadadogsdog
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'stepping back' from royal duties
Woman randomly attacked after exiting NYC subway station
Pit bull attacks 1-year-old boy, good Samaritan in NY: Police
Dulos murder: Husband in court, warrant mentions human grave
No Oscars host for 2nd year in a row
Garbage truck crashes into LI home, injuring 1 person
AccuWeather: Arctic front bringing wind, snow squalls
Show More
Snow squalls explained: What you need to know
Americans waste enough food to feed everyone in France, feds say
MTA pulls newest subway cars over ongoing door problems
US, Iran step back from the brink; Trump opts for sanctions
Cuomo's State of State agenda: Fight hate, legalize pot
More TOP STORIES News