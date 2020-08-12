Explosion damages Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- An explosion has damaged a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia early Wednesday.

It happened around midnight on the 2200 block of Butler Street.

Fire crews responded to an explosion in a rear electrical box.

The explosion damaged some signs by a drive-in lane.

There were no reports of injuries.

The fire marshal is investigating the incident.

