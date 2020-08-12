Explosion damages Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- An explosion has damaged a Sonic Drive-In restaurant in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia early Wednesday.
It happened around midnight on the 2200 block of Butler Street.
Fire crews responded to an explosion in a rear electrical box.
The explosion damaged some signs by a drive-in lane.
There were no reports of injuries.
The fire marshal is investigating the incident.
