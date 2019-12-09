No hot water at Bronx NYCHA building after pipe break floods basement with sewage,

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- Another sewage problem has been reported in New York City, this time at a NYCHA project in the Bronx.A service line in the basement of the six story, 96-unit building in the Kingsborough Houses broke, spilling sewage and leaving 211 residents without hot water...and a putrid stench.The pipe appears to have broken around noon last Friday, leaving about an inch of sewage in the basement.The basement has to be cleaned and sanitized before hot water to the building can restored, which the Housing Authority was hoping will be completed by Monday night.The cause of the pipe break appears to be aging infrastructure.Heat in the building has not been affected.----------