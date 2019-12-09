No hot water at Brooklyn NYCHA building after pipe break floods basement with sewage,

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Another sewage problem has been reported in New York City, this time at a NYCHA project in the Brooklyn.

A service line in the basement of the six story, 96-unit building in the Kingsborough Houses broke, spilling sewage and leaving 211 residents without hot water...and a putrid stench.

The pipe appears to have broken around noon last Friday, leaving about an inch of sewage in the basement.

The basement has to be cleaned and sanitized before hot water to the building can restored, which the Housing Authority was hoping will be completed by Monday night.

The cause of the pipe break appears to be aging infrastructure.

Heat in the building has not been affected.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynnychawaterpublic housingsewage spill
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy killed, mom hurt after being hit by car
House Democrats lay out case for formal Trump impeachment
Father: Driver of car that fled scene of daughter's death a 'coward'
NYC artist who ate $120K banana off wall says he would do it again
Eli Manning returns as Giants QB on Monday Night Football on Channel 7
Athlete who championed ALS Ice Bucket Challenge dies at 34
Man injured when bathroom floor collapses in NYC apartment
Show More
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
Man accused of leaving snowballs packed with nails in NJ roadway
Judge drops 4 counts against man accused in Boy Scout's death
Pet owner issues warning after puppy eats mushrooms and dies
Teen son accused of fatally stabbing his mother in car
More TOP STORIES News