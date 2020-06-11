Woman killed, children injured in crash on I-287 in Piscataway

The vehicle crashed just South of Exit 7 at around 3:35 a.m. Thursday.
The driver apparently lost control of the Toyota Rav 4, causing the vehicle to overturn. A woman and two children inside were ejected from the vehicle.
They were taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. The woman was pronounced dead, but the children are in stable condition.
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
All four may have been ejected