Bridge collapses in Pittsburgh hours before Biden's infrastructure visit; 3 hospitalized

The bridge, which spans a creek in Frick Park, collapsed Friday morning.
By Alex Meier
Snow-covered bridge collapses in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH -- A snow-covered bridge collapsed in Pittsburgh hours before President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to the Pennsylvania city to talk about his infrastructure plan.

Three or four vehicles were on the commuter bridge, which spans over a creek in Frick Park, when it collapsed Friday morning, Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said.

Ten people suffered non-life threatening injuries, and three were transported to nearby hospitals.

First responders trying to help in the icy conditions were among the injured, he said. Responders rappelled down about 150 feet to reach the collapse site, Jones said.

Images from the scene show a bus atop a section of the bridge that appears to have fallen and sloped upward at a near 45-degree angle. Officials said only two people were aboard the bus at the time.



"Red Cross has been contacted for victim assistance," the Pittsburgh Public Safety department tweeted.

A strong natural gas odor was detected after the collapse, and a gas line has since been cut, authorities said. Some residents were evacuated from their homes.
Residents are advised to avoid the area.



The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Biden is aware of the collapse and "is grateful to the first responders who rushed to assist the drivers who were on the bridge at the time," according to a White House statement. He will continue Friday's trip as planned, White House officials said.



The president is slated to tout his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which is set to provide $1.63 billion to Pennsylvania in federal funding for bridges alone, the third highest figure for any state. Pennsylvania has 3,353 bridges in poor condition, the second most after Iowa, according to data from the administration.

Local officials, however, will be authorized to allocate funding to bridges.

This is a breaking news report. Check back here for new developments.

ABC News contributed to this report.
