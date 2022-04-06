localish

Would you try pizza made with coffee?

By Amanda Brady
Would you try pizza made with coffee?

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia's Pizzeria Vetri and La Colombe Coffee are collaborating on a special pizza that combines two popular items.

From Jan 26-Feb. 9, you'll be able to find the Cafe Latte Pizza at Pizzeria Vetri.


This pizza is stretched with Pizzeria Vetri's signature dough, and complimented with pork, that has been braised for six hours in La Colombe's Ethiopian Blend.

The pizza is also topped with fresh ground coffee gremolata, mozzarella, parmesan, and drizzled in cafe latte sauce and cooked in Pizzeria Vetri's custom brick oven.
