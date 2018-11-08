Wrong-way driver hits pizza deliveryman, slams into building in Jersey City

Anthony Johnson has the latest on the wrong-way crash in Jersey City.

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Three people were injured, including a pizza deliveryman, after authorities say a wrong-way driver slammed into a building in Jersey City Thursday.

The accident happened at about 2:15 p.m. on Martin Luther King Drive and Armstrong Avenue.

Witnesses said the driver of the vehicle had been stopped by police officers a couple of blocks away from the scene.

One officer was about to let the driver leave but the driver stepped on the gas and took off going on the wrong side of the street.

The car hit the deliveryman and then struck the building, which houses a photography shop.

The man had just delivered pizza to a doctor's office, and the doctor came out to help treat him.

"I was inside seeing the patients and all of a sudden I heard a lot of screaming and heard a big bang," said the doctor, Doney Jaim. "So I ran out to see what was going on, the gentleman was laying on the floor next to his car. So I went over there to stabilize him, held his neck, made sure he was OK until the ambulance got there. I was trying to help the guys in the car but they wouldn't let me get through there because it was an unstable situation."

The deliveryman is listed in stable condition.

Two people were in the car and were taken to Jersey City Medical Center. There is no word on their conditions.

Firefighters are trying to shore up the building.

