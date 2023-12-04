At least 20 hospitalized after fire at Plainfield apartment building with history of problems

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- More than a dozen people were injured and many were displaced from a Plainfield apartment building on Monday morning, just months it was inspected for quality-of-life concerns.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the building at 515 West 7th St. at around 4:45 a.m.

The building had been inspected by the quality-of-life task force due to complaints after its neighbor, 501 West 7th St., was condemned in August. Both buildings are owned by the same landlord and had hundreds of code violations.

After receiving complaints from residents, inspectors found gaping holes and leaking pipes in ceilings and walls and open sewer pipes in the condemned building. The 501 building was evacuated and closed but residents were allowed to stay in the 515 building,

Many told Eyewitness News that the landlord had ignored their pleas for help in fixing the deplorable conditions for more than a year.

On Monday, multiple residents were displaced after the fire and some were treated on the scene for injuries.

Eyewitness News is told as many as 20 people were taken to the hospital and at least 40 people who were displaced were taken to the Plainfield Performing Arts Center.

Plainfield Councilman Richard Wyatt posted the following statement on social media:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families affected by the apartment building fire at 515 W. 7th Street. While the administration indicated that this building met safety standards unlike its condemned neighbor, we earnestly hope this remains the case. Sadly, this incident took place right before the holiday season. We await more details and encourage the community to stay informed for updates as we unite in offering our support to those affected. We express our gratitude to Plainfield Bravest and the fire departments of other municipalities for their commendable efforts."

