Residents out thousands after Plainfield condemns buildings

PLAINFIELD, New Jersey (WABC) -- The City of Plainfield condemned two apartment buildings, but residents say they had just paid their August rent and are now out thousands.

A resident shared pictures from inside one of the buildings with Eyewitness News, showing the bathroom. Advocates say, the owners target a very specific clientele.

"Some of them don't have legal paperwork to live here, so they will try to go and make a living in a decent place paying for these. It's not like they don't work. They have the money, they pay their dues every first of the month," an advocate said.

City officials said they had no choice but to condemn the buildings at 501 and 515 when inspectors followed up on a complaint from a resident.

"The Quality of Life Task Force is made up of staff from health, inspections, fire, police," a city official said.

They say the families had just paid August rent just days ago, some as much as $4,000. They are furious no one can tell them anything about getting their money back.

"We're in shock. So, we all just started to kind of get together and talk to each other to see what we can do because it's less than 24 hours we don't know where we are going to go," a resident said. "No one has the money to just pick up and find another apartment."

Residents told Eyewitness News, it seems ownership changes hands or at least names many times. They say right now it's listed under Cyclone West 84 LLC. And the city says,

"We are reaching out to the owner," a city official said. "We have not been able to get in touch with him. We have been trying to reach out to him since we did our inspection."

