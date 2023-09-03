Small plane crashes, causes brush fire in Lacey Township, New Jersey

LACEY TOWNSHIP, Ocean County -- A small plane crashed in Ocean County, New Jersey causing a small brush fire.

FAA and New Jersey State Police are on the scene investigating.

It happened on Mule and Lacey Road, in Lacey Township just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

First reports say the plane went down in a wooded area near the Ocean County Airport.

Officials say the plane was headed to Toms River, New Jersey from Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

It's reported to be a Skyhawk SP Single engine private plane.

So far, there is no word on who was in the plane and if any injuries are being reported.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.