Small plane crashes, causes brush fire in Lacey Township, New Jersey

Sunday, September 3, 2023 5:56PM
LACEY TOWNSHIP, Ocean County -- A small plane crashed in Ocean County, New Jersey causing a small brush fire.

FAA and New Jersey State Police are on the scene investigating.

It happened on Mule and Lacey Road, in Lacey Township just before 2 a.m. Sunday.

First reports say the plane went down in a wooded area near the Ocean County Airport.

Officials say the plane was headed to Toms River, New Jersey from Pottstown, Pennsylvania.

It's reported to be a Skyhawk SP Single engine private plane.

So far, there is no word on who was in the plane and if any injuries are being reported.

