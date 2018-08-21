A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing after it blew off two of its tires during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.An airport source said the pilot took off around 10:50 a.m. after its two front tires blew off, and the plane is now circling the airport before it attempts to land.Sources said 16 people are on board. The aircraft is a Gulfstream IV, a jet flown mainly for private and business use.The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.Emergency responders are standing by as the plane is expected to land around 12:20 p.m.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------