EMERGENCY LANDING

Plane with blown tires attempting to land at Teterboro Airport

TEREBORO, New Jersey (WABC) --
A plane is attempting to make an emergency landing after it blew off two of its tires during takeoff at Teterboro Airport in New Jersey.

An airport source said the pilot took off around 10:50 a.m. after its two front tires blew off, and the plane is now circling the airport before it attempts to land.

Sources said 16 people are on board. The aircraft is a Gulfstream IV, a jet flown mainly for private and business use.

The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

Emergency responders are standing by as the plane is expected to land around 12:20 p.m.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
airplaneemergency landing
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMERGENCY LANDING
VIDEO: Plane lands on freeway in northern California
Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach
Passengers sue Southwest Airlines over engine failure incident
Newark-bound Southwest flight diverted due to broken window
More emergency landing
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Police: Man attacks officers with dumbbell at LI group home
95-year-old Nazi war criminal deported from Queens
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
Homeless man, woman charged in deadly Manhattan stabbing
Show More
3 men face over 1K counts each of animal sex abuse
UNC protesters knock down 115-year-old Silent Sam statue
Driver dead after suffering medical condition, crashing
NY AG investigating sex harassment at 'The Spotted Pig'
Deliveryman wanted in Hell's Kitchen bike chain beating
More News