Storm-ravaged park in Hollis, Queens, to get almost $3 million restoration

A check ceremony was held at Harvard playground in Hollis Queens to celebrate the rehabilitation of the park.

A check ceremony was held at Harvard playground in Hollis Queens to celebrate the rehabilitation of the park.

A check ceremony was held at Harvard playground in Hollis Queens to celebrate the rehabilitation of the park.

A check ceremony was held at Harvard playground in Hollis Queens to celebrate the rehabilitation of the park.

HOLLIS, Queens (WABC) -- A multimillion-dollar rehabilitation of a storm-ravaged park in Queens is being heralded as a "symbol of commitment" to the community's future.

Council member Natasha Williams recently marked the milestone with a check ceremony at Harvard Playground in Hollis, celebrating the allocation of $2.755 million in capital funding for its reconstruction, two years after the remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the park and much of the area.

"Every step we take toward enhancing our community contributes to the overall advancement of our district. Harvard Playground is not just a space for recreation; it's a symbol of our commitment to progress and our determination to address the needs of our neighbors," said Williams in a statement.

Deadly floods overwhelmed parts of Queens as the remnants of Ida swept across the metropolitan area on Sept. 1, 2021. In Hollis, flood waters killed a mother and son.

Williams described the park restoration as a product of collaboration between government and community and hopes residents see the efforts as a reminder they are not forgotten.

Hollis Queens community advocate Amit Shivprasad echoed that view in a statement: "There's a truth about public service that is often unspoken and rarely understood -- that the role of our Council Member is about much more than balancing budgets and ensuring the delivery of essential services. Council Member Nanatsha Williams' goal is to influence and help others for a better tomorrow."