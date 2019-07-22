Police: 2 men steal car for joyride, injure 11 people in Jersey City

The incident was reported near Fairmont and West Side avenues around 11 a.m. Monday.
Authorities say a 30-year-old female pedestrian was struck by the car. She was badly injured and taken to the hospital.
Then a Citi Bike van was struck while a man was inside. He is said to be fine.
Further down the block, the men allegedly struck a van with two women and six children inside. Their conditions were not yet known.
Then the suspects hit another car about a block further down.
The two men were arrested after a police chase.
Five to six blocks were blocked off on West Side Avenue immediately after the incident.
This is the car Jersey City police believe was stolen and used in a joy ride. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/ITDXNAuUcY— Danielle Leigh (@DanielleNLeigh) July 22, 2019
