Police: 2 men steal car for joyride, injure 11 people in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police say two men are in custody after they allegedly stole a car for a joyride and hit a pedestrian and several vehicles.

The incident was reported near Fairmont and West Side avenues around 11 a.m. Monday.

Authorities say a 30-year-old female pedestrian was struck by the car. She was badly injured and taken to the hospital.

Then a Citi Bike van was struck while a man was inside. He is said to be fine.

Further down the block, the men allegedly struck a van with two women and six children inside. Their conditions were not yet known.

Then the suspects hit another car about a block further down.

The two men were arrested after a police chase.

Five to six blocks were blocked off on West Side Avenue immediately after the incident.


----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countycrimearrestpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredcarjacking
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man attempts to shoot woman in seemingly random Queens attack
Con Ed working to restore power to 15K in Brooklyn, Queens
Caught on camera: Naked man walks into store to buy coffee
WATCH: President Trump drops in on MAGA-themed wedding to chants of 'USA'
AccuWeather Alert: Thunderstorms break the heat wave
Wrongful death lawsuit filed after beloved NJ principal's death
Equifax to pay up to $700M for data breach, $19.2M to NY
Show More
LI mom pleads for son's killer to be brought to justice
Arena League Football team robbed during NY Streets game
Crane comes crashing down onto 2 homes in NJ
Mom says IN water park told her to stop breastfeeding in public
MTA changing some bus routes in September to save money
More TOP STORIES News