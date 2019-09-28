NEW YORK (WABC) -- Five people were shot across New York City on Friday night, police say.
Three people were shot in East New York on Blake Ave & Georgia Ave around 9 p.m. There is no word on the conditions of the victims.
Just after 8 p.m., police say there was a double shooting at 438 Beach 40th Street in Far Rockaway.
Officials report a 25-year-old man was shot in the head, and an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both victims are in critical condition.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
5 people injured in 2 separate shootings across New York City, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More