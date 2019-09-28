5 people injured in 2 separate shootings across New York City, police say

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Five people were shot across New York City on Friday night, police say.Three people were shot in East New York on Blake Ave & Georgia Ave around 9 p.m. There is no word on the conditions of the victims.Just after 8 p.m., police say there was a double shooting at 438 Beach 40th Street in Far Rockaway.Officials report a 25-year-old man was shot in the head, and an 18-year-old man was shot in the chest. Both victims are in critical condition.No arrests have been made in either shooting.----------