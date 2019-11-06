Police: Armed man barricaded himself in New Jersey home, set it on fire

By Eyewitness News
TEANECK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man in New Jersey is facing a long list of charges after police say he barricaded himself inside his home and set it on fire.

William Caraway was arrested Monday after police were called to his home in Teaneck.

When they arrived, they say Caraway was armed with several knives.

Authorities say he barricaded himself inside, running out a short time later after setting the apartment on fire.

When he refused to stop, officers used a Taser to subdue him.

Several officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teaneckarrestbarricadetaserarson
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens
First taste of winter headed our way
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls on LI
Man fatally stabbed outside family shelter in Queens
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Show More
Driver of stolen car wanted in fatal hit-and-run of Queens woman
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
2 dead in fast-moving fire that tore through NJ home
Fla. deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
President Trump to attend NYC Veterans Day Parade
More TOP STORIES News