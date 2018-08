Police have made an arrest in the attempted robbery of a Nassau County hotel.Authorities arrested 40-year-old Sunil Joseph, of Glen Oaks, and charged him with third-degree robbery.The incident happened at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale Wednesday.Police say Joseph showed a worker at the front desk a message on his cell phone that read, "Give me your money, I want your money."The suspect left empty handed in an older Honda Civic.----------