Police arrest suspect wanted in attempted robbery of Uniondale Marriott

Police released surveillance video of the attempted robbery in Uniondale.

UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) --
Police have made an arrest in the attempted robbery of a Nassau County hotel.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Sunil Joseph, of Glen Oaks, and charged him with third-degree robbery.

The incident happened at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale Wednesday.

Police say Joseph showed a worker at the front desk a message on his cell phone that read, "Give me your money, I want your money."

The suspect left empty handed in an older Honda Civic.

