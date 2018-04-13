UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) --Police have made an arrest in the attempted robbery of a Nassau County hotel.
Authorities arrested 40-year-old Sunil Joseph, of Glen Oaks, and charged him with third-degree robbery.
The incident happened at the Long Island Marriott in Uniondale Wednesday.
Police say Joseph showed a worker at the front desk a message on his cell phone that read, "Give me your money, I want your money."
The suspect left empty handed in an older Honda Civic.
