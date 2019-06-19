Police arrest suspected drunk driver with a human torso in his car

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee -- A routine traffic stop led to a grisly discovery inside a car in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Police said they found a human torso on the passenger side floorboard of a driver's car. They believe it was the remains of a pedestrian who had been hit and killed.

Officers said they arrested the driver, Dorrae Johnson, after a chase early Sunday morning where he drove the wrong way on a highway, hit a curb, blew out a tire and hit a utility pole all before getting out of his car and trying to run away.

Police spotted the torso when they went to turn off the car. The lower half of the body was later found at the accident scene.

The officer who arrested Johnson said he appeared intoxicated.

Johnson is charged with vehicular homicide, evading arrest and driving while license revoked.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseearrestcrimebody found
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Anti-Muslim messages sprayed on Brooklyn elementary school
Sketch of man who made sex advances towards 10-year-old boy
Rocket hits Exxon site, prompting evacuations: Officials
Caregiver accused of lacing couple's cigarettes with rat poison
Man slashed at Museum of Natural History subway station
AccuWeather: Scattered showers and thunderstorms
Suspect ID'd in stray bullet killing of man walking dog
Show More
Over 16.5 tons of cocaine worth $1 billion seized at Philly port
Woman accused of strangling mother with vacuum cord on LI
Officials warn of possible measles exposure at Newark Airport
Shootings at 2 locations in Newark leave 1 dead, 6 wounded
VIDEO: Great White Shark shocks fishermen off Jersey Shore
More TOP STORIES News