Police: Body of man wearing no shirt found in Brooklyn marsh

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --The body of an unidentified man was found in a marsh in Brooklyn.
The discovery happened Saturday evening near Avenue U and Burnett Street in Marine Park.
Sources say a Parks Police officer spotted the body in the water.
The mystery man was wearing pants, but no shirt.
The Medical Examiner is now trying to figure out the cause of death, and how long the body had been there.
