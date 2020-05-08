Child found safe, suspect in custody after Amber Alert issued in upstate NY, police say

By Eyewitness News
CLIFTON PARK, New York (WABC) -- An Amber Alert situation involving a 9-year-old child from upstate New York has been resolved, police say.

According to Albany Police, the child, Gustavo Oliveira, was found and is safe.

Officers took Amber Alert suspect, Nivaldo Oliveira, into custody near Ontario Street and Livingston Avenue.


Police say members of the Albany community notified police after Nivaldo Oliveira was spotted walking with the child on Ontario Street.

The amber alert was issued for the child on Friday.

The New York State Police tweeted that they were investigating a child abduction on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park, New York at about 1 a.m. on Friday.


New Jersey State Police was also assisting in the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkchild abductionamber alertabductionpolice
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Mother' of Brooklyn ER dies of COVID-19 complications
AccuWeather Alert: Historic weekend chill
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Queens food giveaway allows hundreds sense of security
Child with mysterious illness possibly linked to COVID-19 dies
Roy Horn of 'Siegfried and Roy' duo dies of COVID-19 complications
NYC teacher gives students lesson in human kindness
Show More
NJ patient's valuables disappear while dying of COVID-19
NYC hospital staff surprised with free vacations
Heroin bust of drugs labeled 'coronavirus' in the Bronx
Cuomo warns NY about mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19
Adopted child makes history as next Gerber Baby
More TOP STORIES News