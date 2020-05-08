Child found safe, suspect in custody after Amber Alert issued in upstate NY, police say

BREAKING - @albanypolice officers just took Amber Alert suspect Nivaldo Oliveira into custody near Ontario Street and Livingston Avenue. Child was also located and is safe. pic.twitter.com/6z7RqqvcrG — Steve Smith (@APDSmith) May 9, 2020

The New York State Police is investigating a child abduction on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park, NY at about 1:00 AM on 5/8/2020. Anyone with any information is asked to call the SP Clifton Park at (866)NYS-AMBER or dial 911. pic.twitter.com/W1spLKqzYW — NewYorkStatePolice (@nyspolice) May 8, 2020

CLIFTON PARK, New York (WABC) -- An Amber Alert situation involving a 9-year-old child from upstate New York has been resolved, police say.According to Albany Police, the child, Gustavo Oliveira, was found and is safe.Officers took Amber Alert suspect, Nivaldo Oliveira, into custody near Ontario Street and Livingston Avenue.Police say members of the Albany community notified police after Nivaldo Oliveira was spotted walking with the child on Ontario Street.The amber alert was issued for the child on Friday.The New York State Police tweeted that they were investigating a child abduction on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park, New York at about 1 a.m. on Friday.New Jersey State Police was also assisting in the investigation.