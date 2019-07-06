Police: Driver charged after officer on motorcycle was struck in Nassau County, Long Island

BELLMORE, Long Island (WABC) -- A driver was charged after a Nassau County police officer was struck while riding his motorcycle on patrol in Bellmore, Long Island Saturday.Police said the officer, identified as George Day, was on a routine patrol traveling northbound on Bellmore Avenue around 8:40 a.m when he was struck by a Subaru traveling westbound at Alice Avenue.The driver, 40-year-old Hussam Rajab of North Bellmore, fled the scene and was taken into custody shortly after. He was charged with leaving the scene of an auto accident with a serious physical injury.Day suffered serious injuries and was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was listed in critical but stable condition.Nassau County Police Benevolent Association President James McDermott said his organization is praying for Day's full recovery."Nassau County police officers put their lives on the line every single day in order to protect the residents of Nassau County. This is a reminder of the danger that our officers face every day while in the line of duty," he said in a statement.----------