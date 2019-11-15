Police: Driver flees scene after father, son struck on Harlem sidewalk

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a father and his young son were struck, causing them to fall through a gate.

Police say the driver then slashed the father and fled the scene.

It happened on Wednesday, November 6th just before 4 p.m. in Harlem. The 32-year-old was walking with his 8-year-old son when the BMW jumped the curb, striking them. The driver then exited the vehicle, slashed the father and fled eastbound on 112th Street.

Both the father and son were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA

