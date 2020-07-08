Police: Driver panics, drives though protest in Times Square

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A motorist who panicked after his SUV was surrounded by a protest Tuesday night in Times Square was released by police with no charges filed.

The front of the protest group, mainly bicyclists, surrounded his Dodge Durango westbound on 42nd Street at Sixth Avenue at around 9:10 p.m.

The bicyclists were attempting to hold traffic for the protests when the driver appears to have panicked and tried to drive away from the crowd.

A bicycle was thrown under his vehicle as he drove away, blowing his tires, and protesters banged on his windows.

No one was injured. One of the protesters was taken to the hospital for a panic attack.

After driving away from the crowd, the protesters pursued the vehicles two blocks to Broadway, where police took the driver to the local police precinct. He was released with no charges filed.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
times squaremanhattannew york cityblack lives matterprotestpedestrian strucktimes squarebicycle
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Flash flood warnings for NYC, Tri-State area
Officials: 1 injured in facade collapse at NYC parking garage
Mayor, chancellor outline NYC Schools reopening plan
AG report: NYPD vulnerable to mistrust, in need of reform
NJ mandates outdoor masks when social distancing not possible
Long Island enters Phase 4, museums and higher ed open
Coronavirus Updates: NY schools reopening decision to be made in August
Show More
Trump threatens to cut federal aid if schools don't reopen
Exclusive look inside Disney World's reopening plan
2 NYC churches ravaged by COVID-19 take different recovery paths
7 gunned down, 4 fatally, in hail of bullets in Paterson
7 On Your Side: NYPD retirements nearly double last year's rate
More TOP STORIES News