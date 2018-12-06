BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --A 14-year-old high school student was arrested in Brooklyn on Thursday after a gun was discovered in his backpack.
Police were notified just before 2 p.m. of a report of a gun in a backpack at Mott Hall High School on Herkimer Street.
Authorities say the student was arrested when they found a 357 Smith and Wesson firearm inside his backpack. It is unclear if the gun was loaded.
The student reportedly told a friend he had a gun and that friend told a teacher who called police.
No injuries were reported and the school was not evacuated. There were not metal detectors at the school.
