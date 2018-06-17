Police: Girl rescued by Good Samaritan after falling on Brooklyn subway tracks while playing with other children

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments from Downtown Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
DOWNTOWN BROOKYLN, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A girl was rescued by a Good Samaritan after falling onto train tracks in Brooklyn.

The incident happened at the Atlantic Avenue-Barclay Center D and N train stop late Saturday afternoon.

Police say the 6-year-old girl was playing with other children and was running in and out of the train as the doors were closing. The girl reportedly ran towards the train and fell between the cars and onto the tracks.

A rider pulled the emergency brake, and a Good Samaritan helped pull that child off of the tracks.

Before the girl was pulled off of the tracks, her mother somehow got off the train and jumped on the tracks searching for her daughter.

Thankfully the girl suffered only cuts, bruises and an injury to her ankle.

She was able to walk by herself to an ambulance, and is expected to be okay.

Related Topics:
subwaychild injuredDowntown BrooklynNew York CityBrooklyn
