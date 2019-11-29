Police looking for thief who may have drugged victim during NYC encounter

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are looking for a thief who may have drugged his victim during an encounter in Greenwich Village.

The NYPD released several pictures of the suspect in connection with the Nov. 8 incident.

The 26-year-old victim says he began chatting with the man outside his building at Sixth Avenue and Bleecker Street.

He decided to invite the man into his apartment. The next thing he knew, he lost consciousness.

When he awoke his wallet and keys and were missing.

The suspect fled the scene with four credit cards.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Tips can also be submitted by visiting the CrimeStoppers website or Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are kept confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenwich villagemanhattannew york citytheftrobbery
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After wind scare, balloons fly at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Nutcracker balloon knocks marcher to ground during Macy's Parade
Holiday shoppers descend on stores open on Thanksgiving
Mostly sunny but chilly for Friday
NJ restaurant owner serves up kindness on Thanksgiving
Driver stabbed during road rage incident on Long Island
Trump makes surprise Thanksgiving visit to Afghanistan
Show More
Facebook, Instagram experiencing intermittent outages Thanksgiving morning
Sketch of suspect in sexual assault inside Brooklyn college bathroom
Children honor late mother by feeding hundreds for Thanksgiving
2 NJ high school football teams play last Turkey Bowl
Couple surprises their Denny's waitress with car
More TOP STORIES News