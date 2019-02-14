Police identify teen victim in Bronx sidewalk stabbing

FORDHAM, Bronx (WABC) --
The NYPD has identified a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death Wednesday night during an argument in his Bronx neighborhood as Pernell Pompey of Marion Avenue.

Police said Pompey had gotten into an argument with a trio of attackers in the vicinity of E. 193rd St. and Decatur Avenue Wednesday night shortly after 7:00. It's just blocks away from his home.

Pompey was stabbed and then stumbled down the sidewalk to a nearby deli. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The attackers ran away and have not yet been caught.

On Thursday morning, police still had the intersection wrapped in crime scene tape as they investigated the killing and looked for surveillance footage of the attack.

The police investigation is ongoing.

