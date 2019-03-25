Crime & Safety

Police impersonator wanted to use woman's bathroom on Staten Island

EMBED <>More Videos

He showed a woman his police shield and asked to use her bathroom.

By Eyewitness News
STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The search is on for a police impersonator on Staten Island.

Investigators say the suspect rang the doorbell of a home near Steuben Street and Beverly Road last Wednesday afternoon.

Police say when a woman answered the door, the man told her he was a cop, showed her a shield and then asked to use her bathroom.

The woman refused and the suspect ran away.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 6'2" tall and 200lbs. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and multi-colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetystaten islandnew york citynypdpolice impersonator
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Man shot by police after igniting cars, taking out knife
Video: Woman fights off groper with umbrella in NYC
AccuWeather: Cooler start to workweek
School bus driver accused of kissing teen girl on bus
Mueller report summary: No collusion between Trump, Russia
NJ lawmakers near vote on legalizing recreational marijuana
New Jersey couple rescued after nightmare cruise
Show More
Mob boss murder suspect due in court in NYC
Police: Thief tied up man inside Manhattan restaurant, stole $8,000
Must-read stories from the weekend
Dr. Dre faces backlash after bragging of daughter's acceptance to USC
Suspect charged after elderly woman kicked on subway
More TOP STORIES News