Police impersonator wanted to use woman's bathroom on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND (WABC) -- The search is on for a police impersonator on Staten Island.Investigators say the suspect rang the doorbell of a home near Steuben Street and Beverly Road last Wednesday afternoon.Police say when a woman answered the door, the man told her he was a cop, showed her a shield and then asked to use her bathroom.The woman refused and the suspect ran away.The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, approximately 6'2" tall and 200lbs. He was last seen wearing all dark clothing and multi-colored sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------