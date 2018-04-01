Police investigate bias incident involving election in Newark

Police are investigating a bias incident in Newark.

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in Newark say they are asking for the public's help in solving a bias incident.

Investigators say someone spray-painted a swastika on a banner promoting the May 8th election in Newark.

A second banner was also spray-painted over to deface the candidates' photos.

The incident happened on Thursday at the 400-block of Broadway.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or the Newark Police Special Victims Unit at (973) 733-7273.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division's website at: http://www.newarkpdonline.org.

