Police investigate bias incident involving election in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Police in Newark say they are asking for the public's help in solving a bias incident.
Investigators say someone spray-painted a swastika on a banner promoting the May 8th election in Newark.
A second banner was also spray-painted over to deface the candidates' photos.
The incident happened on Thursday at the 400-block of Broadway.
Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or the Newark Police Special Victims Unit at (973) 733-7273.
Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division's website at: http://www.newarkpdonline.org.
----------
