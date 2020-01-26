SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating the shooting of a pregnant woman in a quiet residential neighborhood.
Officers were called to 181st Street in Springfield Gardens shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.
The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but the condition of the baby is not known.
So far, police have made no arrests.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police investigating after pregnant woman shot in Queens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News