Police investigating after pregnant woman shot in Queens

By Eyewitness News
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police in Queens are investigating the shooting of a pregnant woman in a quiet residential neighborhood.

Officers were called to 181st Street in Springfield Gardens shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday.

The victim's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but the condition of the baby is not known.

So far, police have made no arrests.

